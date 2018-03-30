Trump Ally Detained, Served Mueller Subpoena at Boston Airport - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Ally Detained, Served Mueller Subpoena at Boston Airport

He said two FBI agents questioned him about his career, his affection for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Trump campaign and more

    A professor and author who once presented himself as a possible Trump administration ambassador to the European Union was detained and questioned by the FBI at Boston Logan airport and served a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

    Ted Malloch said in an emailed statement to NBC News that he was flying from his home in the U.K. via Boston to Cleveland, Ohio to celebrate Easter when he was stopped Wednesday, an incident first reported by the Guardian.

    NBC News has independently confirmed that Malloch was detained and questioned at the airport, but not the details of the encounter. However, the Special Counsel's Office would not comment on Malloch's statement or whether or not Malloch was questioned.

    He said two FBI agents questioned him about his career, his affection for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Trump campaign, former campaign adviser Roger Stone and Wikileaks. They also produced a document allowing them to seize and search his cellphone.

