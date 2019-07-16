Trump Administration Won't Be Granting Venezuelans Temporary Protection for Now

A group of demonstrators made up predominantly of expat Venezuelans voice their opposition to disputed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro while counterprotesting an anti-U.S. intervention, pro-Maduro rally organized by ANSWER near the White House, March 16, 2019.

The administration of President Donald Trump, who had been gaining support among some Hispanics for his stand on Venezuela, isn't willing yet to grant temporary protection from deportation to Venezuelans, NBC News reports.

The administration did not explicitly reject Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans. But in response to a plea from 23 Democratic senators and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio for the protection for Venezuelans, the administration would only say it continues to monitor the situation in that country.

The decision means Venezuelans in the United States could be made to return to their home country, which is enduring political upheaval, starvation, crime, violence and a mass exodus of residents fleeing the crisis and the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Some Venezuelans may already be in the country without legal authorization; others may be here on visas that may expire before conditions change.

The administration told the senators there may be other relief available for Venezuelans and pointed them to steps that can be taken when a “special situation” prevents timely departure from the country.