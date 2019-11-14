The Trump administration is preparing court filings to begin taking over private land to build its long-promised border wall as early as this week — without confirming how much it will pay landowners first, according to two officials familiar with the process.

Jared Kushner is hosting a meeting with military and administration officials at the White House this Friday, NBC News reported, where they are expected to discuss the U.S. government taking over private land to build more sections of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, said two officials.

Ricky Garza, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said there are hundreds if not close to one thousand landowners in Texas who own property in the path of plans for a border wall.