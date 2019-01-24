Trump Administration Plans to Turn Asylum-Seekers Back to Mexico - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Trump Administration Plans to Turn Asylum-Seekers Back to Mexico

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Buck ‘Em: Bull Riding With Aaron Pass
    Getty Images
    A migrant family walks across a bridge on Jan. 18, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico.

    The Trump administration plans to begin turning asylum-seekers back across the southern border on Friday to wait in Mexico under a new policy designed to crack down on immigration by Central American families, according to three Department of Homeland Security officials familiar with the matter.

    Customs and Border Protection officers will begin returning asylum-seekers trying to enter at the San Ysidro port of entry in California from Tijuana, Mexico, where thousands of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are already waiting in poor conditions, NBC News reported.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices