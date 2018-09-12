As Hurricane Florence threatened the U.S. East Coast with devastating storm surge and damaging winds, documents made public Tuesday showed that the Trump administration had recently moved nearly $10 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the agency tasked with detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants.

The funds are detailed in a Transfer and Reprogramming Notifications report from the Department of Homeland Security. The documents show about $9.8 million dollars being removed from FEMA’s 2018 fiscal year budget and given to DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement for “enforcement and removal operations.” The documents said the money would support the agency’s “detention beds” and “transportation and removal program.”

The U.S. Secret Service was also listed as a recipient of the reallocated funds for “protection of persons and facilities.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) provided the report to MSNBC's “The Rachel Maddow Show” Tuesday night. Merkley, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the reallocation happened this summer.

DHS confirmed to “The Rachel Maddow Show” that the transfers were made, and a department spokesperson claimed “the money did not come from any of our disaster response and recovery efforts.”

However, the documents show that millions of dollars were removed from FEMA’s budget for “Response and Recovery.”

Transferring money between agencies is not out of the ordinary and within the authority for the administration. But it is unusual, Merkley said, to see millions of dollars being taken from FEMA as the hurricane season kicks off.

“I find it extraordinary,” Merkley told Maddow.

DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton further defended the department's actions on Twitter Wednesday, writing, "Under no circumstances was any disaster relief funding transferred from @fema to immigration enforcement efforts. This is a sorry attempt to push a false agenda at a time when the administration is focused on assisting millions on the East Coast facing a catastrophic disaster. The money in question — transferred to ICE from FEMA’s routine operating expenses — could not have been used for hurricane response due to appropriation limitations. DHS/FEMA stand fiscally and operationally ready to support current and future response and recovery needs."

Hurricane Florence was on a path Wednesday morning to slam into the United States. It was expected to blow ashore early Saturday and dump torrential rain onto the Carolinas.

"This storm is going to knock out power days into weeks. It's going to destroy infrastructure. It's going to destroy homes," said Jeff Byard, an official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Byard added that the agency has all the resources it needs to react to the natural disaster.