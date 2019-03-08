Trump Admin Responsible For Even More Separated Children, Judge Rules - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Admin Responsible For Even More Separated Children, Judge Rules

"The hallmark of a civilized society is measured by how it treats its people and those within its borders," the judge wrote

    A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Trump administration is responsible for migrant children separated even before it instituted a "zero tolerance" policy, NBC News reports.

    The ruling followed a report from the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General that found that "potentially thousands" of children were separated from their parents between June 2017 and May 2018, when the Trump administration began prosecuting under the zero tolerance policy all those crossing the border illegally and separating parents from their children in the process.

    The plaintiffs in the case, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, had argued that these children should be included in the class action lawsuit so that they, like the 2,800 children separated under zero tolerance, could potentially be reunified with their parents.

