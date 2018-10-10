Trump Accuses Hillary Clinton of Colluding With Russia as Crowd Chants 'Lock Her Up' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Accuses Hillary Clinton of Colluding With Russia as Crowd Chants 'Lock Her Up'

Trump spoke at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania

Published 37 minutes ago

    AP
    President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Erie, Pa.

    President Donald Trump directly accused Hillary Clinton of engaging in a conspiracy with Russia to affect the 2016 election during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, NBC News reported.

    "There was collusion between Hillary, the Democrats and Russia," Trump said, just after his supporters had chanted "lock her up" about Clinton. "There was a lot of collusion with them and Russia and lots of other people."

    Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump or his operation colluded with Russia or obstructed justice afterward. But Trump allies in Congress and on cable news programs have argued that Democrats, Justice Department and FBI officials and the Clinton campaign conspired to frame him.

