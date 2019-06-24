Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was in North Texas Monday for an event at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport where she announced $495 million in infrastructure improvement grants at 327 airports in 49 states.

Of the nearly half a billion dollars in grants, $57 million will be going to eight airports in Texas.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – will receive $23,194,426 to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will receive $5,500,000 to extend a taxiway.

Dallas Love Field Airport – will receive $2,655,841 to reconstruct and rehabilitate taxiways.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport – will receive $15 million to reconstruct taxiways.

El Paso International Airport – will receive $6,520,000 to rehabilitate and reconstruct taxiways.

Sheppard AFB/Wichita Falls Municipal Airport – will receive $2 million to construct a terminal building and construct an access road.

East Texas Regional Airport – will receive $1,473,412 to construct taxiways.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport – will receive $900,000 to update an airport master plan.

"This significant investment at eight Texas airports will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Chao also joined with leaders from Fort Worth-based American Airlines when the airline signed onto the Trump Administration's "Pledge to American Workers."

The airline will create 22,000 training and education opportunities.