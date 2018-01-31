Sponsored
Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Collides With Trash Truck in Virginia
A chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican senators and House members to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a trash truck outside of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead and a member of Congress was taken to the hospital, authorities said.