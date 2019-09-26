White House officials were scrambling to figure out how to counter the renewed Democratic impeachment push Thursday, with one source familiar with the situation describing a sense of “total panic” over the past week at the lack of a plan to address the new reality, NBC News reported.
There appears to be rising “anxiety, unease, and concern” — as one person close to the White House described the mood in the West Wing — that the whistleblower’s allegations could seriously wound the president and some of those around him.
“There’s not a lot of confidence that there’s no there there,” this person said.