Top Moments From Second Democratic Debate, Night 1

When Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Medicare for All would cover all health care needs for seniors, including dental care, eyeglasses and hearing aids, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, interrupted. “You don’t know that, Bernie,” Ryan said.
“I do know it, I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders responded.
AP
Moderate candidates took implied or explicit jabs at frontrunners Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., throughout the night, starting with former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., who decried their “impossible promises.” The progressives fought back.
“I don’t understand why anybody goes to the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren said.
AP
Candidates disagreed on the best health care plan for the American people, arguing for a public option (Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Steve Bullock), a single-payer system such as Medicare for All (Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren),
or something in-between. And echoing the first debate, Democrats fought over whether crossing the U.S.-Mexico border should remain a criminal offense.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said criminalization has given President Donald Trump the tools to separate families crossing the border. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, said he expects people to follow the law once immigration reform changes current policies.
Getty Images
Author Marianne Williamson’s breakout moment happened when she was asked about reparations for slavery. She proposed $200-500 billion in reparations not as “financial assistance," but as “payment of a debt that is owed."
"We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with," Williamson said.
Getty Images
On the heels of a mass shooting in Gilroy, California, in which an Instagram account connected to the shooter referenced white nationalist literature, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, "we need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism."
She also went after President Donald Trump after weeks of criticism surrounding Trump's tweets about members of Congress that many Democrats have called racist.
"We live in a country now where the president is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice racism, health care racism," Warren said. "The way we do better is to fight back and show something better."
Getty Images