Top Moments From Second Democratic Debate, Night 1

Domestic Terrorism

On the heels of a mass shooting in Gilroy, California, in which an Instagram account connected to the shooter referenced white nationalist literature, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, "we need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism."



She also went after President Donald Trump after weeks of criticism surrounding Trump's tweets about members of Congress that many Democrats have called racist.



"We live in a country now where the president is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice racism, health care racism," Warren said. "The way we do better is to fight back and show something better."

Getty Images