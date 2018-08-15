City attorney Larry Casto on Wednesday told the Dallas City Council in a letter that he will resign at month's end and will "focus on the next chapter of my career."

The lawyer who repeatedly helped save Dallas from billions in liabilities — and a potential bankruptcy — will not see his 2-year anniversary as city attorney.

Larry Casto on Wednesday told the Dallas City Council in a letter that he will resign at month's end and will "focus on the next chapter of my career." In that letter, he strongly hints that he intends to run for mayor, referring to his creation of a "top-to-bottom blueprint that will challenge our entire community."

"There is no place I would rather have spent my career," wrote Casto, the city's former longtime chief lobbyist, in his two-page letter. "I have learned that Dallas is capable of greatness and that it is also capable of weathering any storm and coming out stronger on the other side."

