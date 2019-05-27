Texas House Adjourns; Senate Expected to Soon

The 86th legislative session is about to be in the books.

The Texas House adjourned just before 1 p.m. The Texas Senate was still in session in the early afternoon.

The session was the first for Texas Sen. Beverly Powell (D-Burleson).

"We couldn't be more excited," said Powell.

Missing Hiker Found Alive in Hawaii

Amanda Eller, a Maryland native who had been missing for 17 days in a Hawaii forest, was found alive. News4's Aimee Cho has more. (Published Saturday, May 25, 2019)

Texas Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth) has been through this several times before.

"I am ready to go home. It has been a long 140 days, a very rewarding 140 days, but I am ready to go home," said Goldman.

Lawmakers leave, getting two major priorities accomplished. Texas Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) spoke with us about what he believes were the biggest successes.

"No question... school finance... school finance and property tax relief and reform. Of course they go hand and hand," said Leach.

Teachers and staff will be getting a raise and student spending will go up.

"It was a good bi partisan effort and I think democrats were successful in advancing several policies in different areas, as well as stopping some really harmful legislation. So I think it's been a pretty good session," said Texas Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie), who chairs the House Democratic Caucus.

Police Release Body Cam Footage of 12-Year-Old's Arrest

Police released footage captured on two officers' body cameras during the seven-minute arrest of a 12-year-old boy in Sacramento. (Published Thursday, May 23, 2019)

Property tax increases are now capped at 3.5 percent.

"I think you are going to see, people have the ability to really be able to say that, ok my property taxes are not going to rise at the rate they have been in the past," added Goldman.

After 140 days, lawmakers are now headed home.

"I am ready to see our constituents in District 10, and to get out there in the community and do those things that got us here in the first place," added Powell.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has until June 16 to either sign or veto bills that made it to his desk. If he chooses not to sign or veto legislation, it does become law.