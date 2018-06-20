Texas Billboard Telling Liberals to Keep Driving to Be Removed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Billboard Telling Liberals to Keep Driving to Be Removed

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 2 hours ago

    A billboard in Texas is being removed after it created backlash on social media.

    The billboard near Vega, about 30 minutes west of Amarillo, reads “Liberals… Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

    It gained national attention after 25-year-old Kyle Mccallie posted it on social media after seeing it on the way to work.

    The post on social media has over 3,400 shares.

    After all the backlash and media attention the sign got, Burkett Outdoor Advertising said they are taking the sign down immediately.


