Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton) shortly after he was elected as the House's presiding officer on Jan. 8, 2019.

Speaker Dennis Bonnen issued an about face Tuesday, apologizing to House members for making crude and offensive statements about them to a GOP activist who secretly recorded the conversation.

Empower Texans leader Michael Quinn Sullivan, who frequently criticizes Republican leadership for being too moderate, said Bonnen asked him to use his organization's resources to target 10 Republicans ahead of the primary, in exchange for media credentials. During this year's legislative session, Bonnen said House members should not campaign against each other.

After Bonnen apologized, a number of Texas lawmakers-- many of whom are close allies of the speaker-- tweeted their desire to move on from the incident, while applauding Bonnen for admitting to a mistake. Two Republicans who were on the list of 10 targets issued statements condemning Bonnen's actions.

Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.