Texas is one step closer to housing its population of veterans experiencing homelessness.

The City of Abilene was recently recognized by the federal government as having effectively ended veteran homelessness. The number of homeless veterans in the city is less than the average number of veterans connected with permanent housing each month.

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham's sprawling district covers the Abilene area. She said more Texas cities should look to Abilene's success as they tackle veteran homelessness in their neighborhoods.

