TX GOP Congressional Delegation on Train Involved in Crash

Several members of Texas' Republican congressional delegation were on board a train that collided with a truck, killing the driver, Wednesday in Virginia.

The lawmakers were on their way to a Republican policy retreat when the crash happened just south of Charlottesville.

Rep. Burgess Describes Train Collision Involving GOP Members

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Denton, describes the collision involving a train carrying many Republican members of Congress and a garbage truck. (Published 5 hours ago)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said there were no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff members.

Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Collides With Trash Truck in Virginia

A chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican senators and House members to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a trash truck outside of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead and a member of Congress was taken to the hospital, authorities said. (Published 4 hours ago)

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Denton, described the moment of impact for those on board.

"I didn't know what was happening. But, yes, there was no mistaking that something bad had happened, and in the age that we live in, with a train full of congressmen, the first thing you think of was this was something that was done. But it appears to be a very, very unfortunate accident, and there is nothing more to it than that from a standpoint of someone trying to damage the train or damage members of Congress," Burgess said.

The fatality and critical injury involved people in the truck, and further information on their identities has not been released.

Burgess, a medical doctor, was among the lawmakers who assisted the victims after the crash, according to his spokeswoman, Emma Thomson.

"Following the accident, he [Burgess] helped to administer aid to victims - like he does during any emergency. We hope to share more info soon," Thomson said, according to a tweet from Burgess' account.

Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis was taken to a hospital for a reported concussion.

Other Texas representatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, sent tweets following the crash saying that they were OK and were praying for the victims.