Local lawmakers react to the Mueller Report. Here is what we are hearing from some of our Texas lawmakers.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX 25th District), Fort Worth.

"For the past two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election has consumed the Nation and spent millions of taxpayer dollars. Americans deserve full transparency, which is why I voted in favor of releasing the Special Counsel's final report, and I am grateful to Attorney General Barr for doing so today. The Nation should be pleased with the conclusions drawn in Mr. Mueller's report, which confirms that the defamation campaign against the president was unfounded and baseless. I hope that my Democrat colleagues will use this opportunity to recalibrate and turn their attention to the important work that the American people elected us to do."

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX 33rd District), Fort Worth.

"Despite coordinated attempts by President Trump and AG Barr to bury the facts, Special Counsel Mueller's investigation did not exonerate President Trump. In fact, Mueller could not confidently conclude no criminal conduct occurred," adding, "This is why I stand with Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Nadler in calling for Special Counsel Mueller to publicly testify in front of Congress. We need to hear the facts of the report from Mueller himself."

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX 26th District), Denton.

President Donald Trump celebrated the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russia collusion today, but Democrats say this story isn't over and are already talking about their next step. The report, which totals over 400 pages, neither condemns nor exonerates the president.

Burgess tweeted "Special Counsel Mueller's investigation, conducted over two years, has cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. Now that this process is complete, I will review the #MuellerReport thoroughly and carefully," also tweeting "It is unfortunate that Democrats will continue to oppose the President, regardless of Special Counsel Mueller's investigation and findings. For the good of the country, we need to move on and address the real issues facing our nation."

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX 30th District), Dallas.

"It is clear from even this redacted version of the Mueller Report that the President of the United States and his campaign engaged in wrongdoing – involving both his campaign's connections to Russian interference in the 2016 election and the obstruction of justice. I am deeply displeased by the president's behavior as outlined in the findings of this report and the implication this behavior has on the president's ability to govern. This is a day unlike any our country has faced before.

"Though unsurprising based on previously uncovered evidence, the investigation found sufficient links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials seeking to aid and assist his candidacy for president, and that at times, the campaign was receptive to these offers. Mueller further states that lies told by individuals affiliated with the president ‘materially impaired' the investigation. In total, the report all but established that the President of the United States committed obstruction of justice and clearly outlined that it is within Congress' constitutional authority to look into such matters. As a senior member of Congress, I am reminded that it is our duty to thoroughly investigate and act on behalf of the American people. In order to do this, however, Congress must have access to the full, unredacted report and the underlying evidence.

"I am perplexed that the Attorney General has still not indicated that this will be provided to Congress. I have strong reservations with his conduct since Robert Mueller concluded his investigation, and the American people should share my concern that Attorney General Barr is acting as the president's personal defense lawyer, rather than in the interest of the American people.

"We as a nation deserve better than such improper and unbecoming behavior from the president and his administration."