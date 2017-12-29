Texas Political Year in Review 2017

It was expected to be a busy political year, with the Texas Legislature in session, but 2017 will be remembered for a power struggle about a bathroom bill, a sanctuary cities bill that remains in the courts, a near-fight on the House floor and a special session. 2017 was a year of unexpected political retirements, removals of some monuments to the Confederacy, and the beginnings of what could be a busy mid-term election year. (Published 20 minutes ago)

It was expected to be a busy political year, with the Texas Legislature in session, but 2017 will be remembered for a power struggle about a bathroom... See More