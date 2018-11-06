Texas Live Voting Results by County, Precinct - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Texas Live Voting Results by County, Precinct

Published 12 minutes ago

    The map below will show how Texans voted in the U.S. Senate and Congressional races in the 2018 midterm election.

    The map will show which Congressional precincts vote Republican, Democrat or Independent or which counties voted for Democrat Beto O'Rourke or incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

    Polling data for the maps is obtained from The Associated Press.

    The map will be updated live, every 15 minutes, through the evening. Polls close in Texas at 7 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. MT. Not all statewide data will be available until after polls close in El Paso.

    Decision 2018: Live Election Results

    Source: AP
    Credit: Sam Hart/NBC

      

