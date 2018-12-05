Pete Sessions Remembers George H.W. Bush - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pete Sessions Remembers George H.W. Bush

Sessions' father was FBI director when the 41st president was in office

By Julie Fine

Published 2 hours ago

    Members of the North Texas congressional delegation attended the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush. (Published 2 hours ago)

    U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Dallas) attended the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush Wednesday. He has known the family for many years. Sessions' father served as FBI director during the Bush administration, and Sessions has known President George W. Bush for many years.

    "It is to the ages now to tell the story. He has gone to the Lord," Sessions said.

    Sessions said he got emotional when President George W. Bush spoke. The former president fought back tears and was choked up at the end of the eulogy he delivered.

    "George W. is a man who deeply believes not only in the Bush family and the legacy, but he believes in what his dad did. He knows what his dad was right," Sessions said. "It all came together for George W. today. This was as much about Herbert Walker. The same amount was true about George W."

    Both Texas senators attended the funeral Wednesday, along with several U.S. representatives from the state.

