Texas lawmakers filed more than 400 bills Monday, the first day legislators could submit ideas for laws they want to enact next year.

The 181 members of the Texas House and Senate have until March 8 to file bills. The Legislature, which meets once every two years for 140 days, will kick off its next session on Jan. 8.

In 2017, lawmakers filed more than 13,000 bills and resolutions. Just around 10 percent became law. That year, the most heated debates took place over immigration policy and LGBTQ rights. In 2019, top GOP leaders have pledged to focus on property taxes, while both parties have expressed an interest in tackling the state's long-maligned method of funding public schools.

