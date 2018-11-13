Texas Lawmakers File More Than 400 Bill Proposals as 2019 Session Prep Begins - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Lawmakers File More Than 400 Bill Proposals as 2019 Session Prep Begins

Published 2 hours ago

    Texas lawmakers filed more than 400 bills Monday, the first day legislators could submit ideas for laws they want to enact next year.

    The 181 members of the Texas House and Senate have until March 8 to file bills. The Legislature, which meets once every two years for 140 days, will kick off its next session on Jan. 8.

    In 2017, lawmakers filed more than 13,000 bills and resolutions. Just around 10 percent became law. That year, the most heated debates took place over immigration policy and LGBTQ rights. In 2019, top GOP leaders have pledged to focus on property taxes, while both parties have expressed an interest in tackling the state's long-maligned method of funding public schools.

    Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

      

