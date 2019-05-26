After Democrats strenuously complained, lawmakers in both chambers on Sunday killed a plan to spend $100 million to pay for surge operations at the U.S.-Mexico border this summer.

The abrupt about-face removed the only remaining obstacle to final passage of a two-year, $250.7 billion state budget.

In a carefully orchestrated stand-down, GOP chief budget writers, starting in the Senate, nonchalantly won approval of a correcting resolution that erased the proposed drawdown of $100 million of rainy day dollars for "surge operations necessary to secure the border."

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released the following statement on the passage of the budget.