After Democrats strenuously complained, lawmakers in both chambers on Sunday killed a plan to spend $100 million to pay for surge operations at the U.S.-Mexico border this summer.
The abrupt about-face removed the only remaining obstacle to final passage of a two-year, $250.7 billion state budget.
In a carefully orchestrated stand-down, GOP chief budget writers, starting in the Senate, nonchalantly won approval of a correcting resolution that erased the proposed drawdown of $100 million of rainy day dollars for "surge operations necessary to secure the border."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) released the following statement on the passage of the budget.
“This state budget we passed today prioritizes property tax relief and education, including increasing teacher pay while addressing many other issues, including keeping our students safer, increasing disaster preparedness, rebuilding our communities following Hurricane Harvey, improving our roads and infrastructure, and preserving our historic sites and state parks, just to name a few. This is a responsible, yet compassionate budget that maintains our state's sound fiscal position while making a significant investment in Texas' future.
"I am extremely proud of the work of Senate Finance Chair, Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who addressed the numerous budget challenges we faced this biennium and still managed to bring this budget within the Constitutional Spending Limit, the 'pay-as-you-go' limit and the population times inflation limit. This budget will ensure that Texas' economy continues to be a leader in the nation and a force in the world.”