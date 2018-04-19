Texas Groups Show 'Displeasure' Over Trump Plan

Grassroots groups in Texas wrote a letter of "displeasure" over President Trump's infrastructure plan. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Collin County is considered the most heavily-tolled county in Texas.

But a new proposal by President Trump could mean even more toll roads in the future — not just in Collin County, but across the state.

The plan calls for more toll roads and public/private partnerships to cover the cost of $1.5 trillion dollars in improvements.

Public pushback to the proposal is growing.

“At the end of the day, this hurts Texas families,” said Terri Hall with Texans For Toll-Free Highways.

Last week, Hall delivered a letter to Washington signed by 60 conservative grassroots groups across Texas.

“If we've already paid for the road we shouldn't have to come back in and pay a toll on a lane that today we drive on for free. So we wanted to make sure that message was communicated to not mess with Texas,” Hall said.

The White House has said the plan, which was released in February, is a framework for lawmakers to work with, and is not set in stone.