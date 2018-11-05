Abbott Holds Comfortable Lead in Polls Ahead of Election Day

The single-digit polling gap between U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Senate race has not trickled down to the candidates for Texas governor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) held a 14-point lead over his Democratic challenger, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, in an Oct. 29 Quinnipiac poll, which would make for a closer race than when the incumbent was elected governor in 2014.

Four years ago, Abbott beat Democrat Wendy Davis by more than 20 percentage points, 59.3 to 38.9 percent.

Abbott succeeded Rick Perry, now the U.S. Secretary of Energy, in the Texas governor's mansion, after he served as the state's attorney general from 2002-2015 -- the longest anyone has held that post in Texas.

Texas Gubernatorial Debate 2018

Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Lupe Valdez discuss a variety of topics in the first and only Texas Gubernatorial Debate in Austin on Sept. 28, 2018. (Published Friday, Sept. 28, 2018)

Prior to holding that post, Abbott served as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court and as a state district judge in Harris County.

Valdez will try to break Republicans' 22-year hold on the Texas governor's office.

She served as Dallas County Sheriff for 12 years, from 2005-2017, after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Prior becoming sheriff, she served in the U.S. Army and was a Department of Homeland Security agent.

She was Texas' first openly gay sheriff and was among about 40 female sheriffs in the U.S., according to the National Sheriffs Association.