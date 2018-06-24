Texas Governor Candidate Lupe Valdez Pays Overdue Property Tax Bills - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Governor Candidate Lupe Valdez Pays Overdue Property Tax Bills

Valdez would have been listed as delinquent if she did not pay the taxes by July

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. - The Dallas Morning News

Published 45 minutes ago

    Lupe Valdez has made late but final 2017 tax payments on property she owns in Dallas and Ellis counties, according to online records and her campaign.

    Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff and Democratic Party nominee for governor, had been late on paying more than $12,000 in taxes that were due Jan. 31. She didn't pay her taxes on time, but did loan her political campaign $25,000. Six of the properties were in Dallas County, the others in Ellis County.

    If she had not paid the taxes she owed by July, she would have officially been listed as delinquent and account could have been turned over to a collection agency.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

