Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) released his second "Report to the People of Texas" Monday, highlighting the state's legislative, economic, educational and public safety achievements over the last year.



Photo credit: Office of the Governor Data release in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's State of the State report. See larger image

"Though tested this year by Hurricane Harvey and other challenges, Texas remains the envy of the nation," Abbott wrote. "That is why I have focused on making the Lone Star State freer, stronger, safer and smarter, and why I will continue to work with my partners in the Texas Legislature to build a brighter path to opportunity for all Texans.”

Highlights of the governor's report include:

More than 306,000 jobs created in 2017

Lowest unemployment rate recorded in four decades

December marked 92 consecutive months of job growth

Texas is the top exporting state

Texas is the top tech exporting state

Texas is No. 1 for population growth (5.5M since 2005, leading the nation since)

Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin added more people than any other state, except Texas

Texas' economy would be the 10th largest in the world



The governor's report featured a large section on Hurricane Harvey and the state's recovery effort. An infographic highlighted that more than 19 trillion gallons of water fell on the state during the event, resulting in nearly 60 inches of rain that impacted nearly 50,000 square miles and 8.8 million Texans.



Photo credit: Office of the Governor Hurricane Harvey data released in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's State of the State report. See larger image

The report said there were more than 35,000 rescues during Hurricane Harvey and that more than 91,000 volunteers worked more than 3.4 million hours to help those affected by the unprecedented dayslong storm.

On page 31, Abbott outlines over seven pages what the state did ahead of landfall as well as during the Rebuild Texas effort that began with cleanup operations.



Read the entire 42-page report below.