Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will take part in two Get Out The Vote events Tuesday in Irving and Belton.

After an event earlier in the day in Belton, the governor will arrive in Irving for an event at 4 p.m. with Texas Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas District 16), Texas Rep. Rodney Anderson (R-Grand Prairie District 105) and Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson (R-Dallas).

The Irving rally will take place at Spring Creek Barbeque at 3514 West Airport Freeway.

Before arriving in Irving, Abbott, who is facing Democratic challenger and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez in the race for governor, will take place in a rally in Central Texas.

Texas Gubernatorial Debate 2018

Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Lupe Valdez discuss a variety of topics in the first and only Texas Gubernatorial Debate in Austin on Sept. 28, 2018. (Published Friday, Sept. 28, 2018)

The governor's first event, in Belton, will take place at Schoepf's Bar-B-Que at noon with U.S. Rep. John Carter (R-TX 31st District) and Brad Buckley, who is running for Texas House Dist. 54 seat after ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper in a May runoff.

