Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, cribbing a page from former Gov. Rick Perry's re-election playbook, announced late Wednesday that he'll submit to one debate this fall against Democrat Lupe Valdez -- during Friday night football.
Abbott said he's accepted an invitation from Irving-based Nexstar Media Group to host and televise from Austin a one-hour gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28. That's a Friday.
It will be carried on 12 Texas television stations Nexstar owns, in addition to partner stations in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Abbott's campaign said.