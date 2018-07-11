Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Agrees to Debate Lupe Valdez Once – During Friday Night Football - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The gubernatorial debate will be held on Friday, Sept. 28

By Robert T. Garrett - The Dallas Morning News

Published at 7:48 PM CDT on Jul 11, 2018

    Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, cribbing a page from former Gov. Rick Perry's re-election playbook, announced late Wednesday that he'll submit to one debate this fall against Democrat Lupe Valdez -- during Friday night football.

    Abbott said he's accepted an invitation from Irving-based Nexstar Media Group to host and televise from Austin a one-hour gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28. That's a Friday.

    It will be carried on 12 Texas television stations Nexstar owns, in addition to partner stations in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Abbott's campaign said.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

