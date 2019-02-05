Texas Gov. Abbott to Deliver State of the State Address Tuesday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will deliver his State of the State address.

He'll speak before Texas lawmakers to lay out his priorities and the emergency items he wants the legislature to tackle immediately.

Soaring property taxes and school finance reform are expected to be two of Abbott's emergency issues, but it’s unclear what other emergency issues Abbott may want lawmakers to focus on.

"We have an obligation and unique opportunity to invest in our public schools, provide meaningful property tax relief and expand access to health care this session. I’m hopeful we as state leaders will not let this moment pass," incoming democratic State Sen. Beverly Powell (D-Dist. 10) said in a statement.

"Under the leadership of Governor Abbott, we will tackle property taxes, education, human trafficking and many of the other challenges facing the great state of Texas," Incoming Republican State Senator Angela Paxton (R-Dist. 8) said

Watch the Governor’s speech at the top of this article beginning at 11 a.m.