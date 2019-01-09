Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and State Rep. Dennis Bonnen speak at a joint news conference Wednesday morning at the Governor's Mansion in which the leaders signaled that a failed "bathroom bill" in 2017 that targeted transgender individuals and upended the legislature isn't coming back. (Published 50 minutes ago)

Texas Republican leaders are signaling that a failed "bathroom bill" in 2017 that targeted transgender individuals and upended the legislature isn't coming back.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday called the issue "settled" and claimed victory, even though two attempts to restrict bathroom access for transgender persons never passed last session.

New Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has also said he's not interested in another try.

Corporate heavyweights from Amazon to IBM lined up two years ago against the efforts, which erupted into one of the most high-profile bills in any U.S. legislature.

One proposal would have required transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the gender on their birth certificates.

A North Carolina "bathroom bill" in 2016 sparked backlash and boycotts worth billions of dollars in lost revenue.