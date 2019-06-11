Texas Eases Squeeze on Kids' Lemonade Stands

Start getting your quarters in order.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law a bill that allows children to run lemonade stands without fear of being shut down by police.

The law legalizes temporary lemonade stands or other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on private property or public parks. It goes into effect Sept. 1.

"Here's a common sense law," Abbot said in a video posted on Twitter.

The bill, introduced by Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause, passed unanimously in both chambers.

The measure comes after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two girls in 2015.

Lemonade stands had been illegal in Texas because of safety concerns over homemade drinks.