In the wake of two mass shootings in less than a month, Texas House Democrats will hold news conferences to discuss gun violence in five cities across the state Wednesday: Dallas, Austin, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.

House Democrats will push for emergency legislation to prevent gun violence, sources told NBC 5.

In Dallas, representatives Victoria Neave (D-Mesquite), Chris Turner (D-Arlington), Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas), Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth), Terry Meza (D-Irving), Rhetta Bowers (D-Garland), John Turner (D-Dallas), Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas), Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are expected to attend.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Dallas County Administration Building.

Texas Gun Sense will push for universal background checks and banning AR-15s.

"We are talking about reasonable gun safety laws. We are not talking about taking away all guns," said Sheila Madigan Levatino of Texas Gun Sense.

But gun owners at Eagle Gun Range in Lewisville said they were concerned when asked about changes in gun safety laws. We talked to several at the Eagle Gun Range in Lewisville. One gunowner said he did not want to see changes in person-to-person gun sales.

"I trust most people, and I have purchased guns myself that way, and I have no problem with it," said Jim Payne of Denton.

Others said they didn't want to see universal background checks on all gun sales.

"I prefer there not be anymore regulations to that, but you know, I am not going to vote for that," said Larry Rose of Aubrey. "But if it were to pass, it is not going to bother me. I mean I don't have anything to hide."

Air Force Captures Images Inside the Eye of Hurricane Dorian