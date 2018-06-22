Texas Democrats Converge on Fort Worth for State Convention

Texas Democrats converged on Fort Worth Friday for the first full day of their state convention.

The day was filled with caucus meetings and keynote speakers, who included Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.



“You know, the young Democrats are the future of Texas,” Valdez said, addressing the Texas Young Democrats. “When I look at the future of Texas, I get excited. It pleases my heart, because together, the young and the old and the in-between are going to do what is necessary for Texas.”



“The day I turned 18 I got my license and got so excited because I got the opportunity to register to vote there,” said 18-year old Mason Reid, of Round Rock. “We’re having a ton of young people growing up and getting more politically engaged.”



A Pew Research poll showed 34-percent of Texas millennials favor Democrats to 28-percent favoring Republicans. For the first time in more than two decades, all seats in the Texas House are being contested.



“So Texas may be red on the books, but Texas is definitely blue,” Reid said. “It’s becoming more and more liberal.”



One of the issue energizing the base and getting the attention of new voters is immigration.



“Because I’m interested in my future and others,” said Elizabeth Garcia, who just turned 18 years old. “Especially those who are my age.”



“You are the future of this state,” San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro told young Democrats. “But you know what, you are also the present. Let’s go win in 2018!”

