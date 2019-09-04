Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency session of the 86th Legislature to address gun violence through new gun and public safety legislation.

The HDC sent a letter to the governor's office Wednesday urging Abbott to take action, not only because of the threat of mass shootings but because of the 3,000 people killed each year in Texas by gun violence.

"That horrifying statistic alone should prompt us to take action," the Democrats wrote.

Along with the letter, the HDC attached a list of bills authored but not passed during the 86th Regular Session for the governor's consideration. The Democrats asked that the following items be placed on the call.

1. Enacting extreme risk protective order laws and closing existing loopholes in current protective order laws

2. Closing the background check loopholes

3. Banning the sale of high-capacity magazines

4. Limiting the open carry of certain semi-automatic long guns

5. Requiring stolen guns be reported to law enforcement

"Additionally, given that the assailant in the El Paso shooting was driven by racial hatred and due to the ongoing potential for racially-driven violence, we request that you ask the Legislature to pass measures to combat and interrupt the rise in racism and white nationalism," the Democrats wrote. "We believe these proposals will save lives and we are all prepared to do whatever it takes to pass these reforms."

Abbott, as governor, has the sole authority to call an emergency session and determine what proposals are considered.

Meanwhile, House Democrats announced Tuesday they were planning news conferences in five Texas cities (Dallas, Austin, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio) to discuss gun violence.

The letter from the HDC to the governor was signed by 32 members including representatives from districts across Texas.