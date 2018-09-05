El Paso congressman and Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke will make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

DeGeneres and O'Rourke will discuss his answer to a question asked at a town hall in Houston about supporting NFL players who take a knee in protest during the national anthem, which has since gone viral.

The congressman will also respond to President Donald Trump’s tweet showing his support for his opponent, Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

O'Rourke will open up about his DUI arrest when he was 26-years-old and will also discuss spending this summer on the road to 254 counties in Texas.

The interview airs Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. CST on NBC 5.