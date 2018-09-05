Texas Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke to Appear on 'Ellen' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Democratic Senate Candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke to Appear on 'Ellen'

O'Rourke will discuss his stance on kneeling during the National Anthem and open up about his DUI

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

    El Paso congressman and Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke will make an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

    DeGeneres and O'Rourke will discuss his answer to a question asked at a town hall in Houston about supporting NFL players who take a knee in protest during the national anthem, which has since gone viral.

    The congressman will also respond to President Donald Trump’s tweet showing his support for his opponent, Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

    O'Rourke will open up about his DUI arrest when he was 26-years-old and will also discuss spending this summer on the road to 254 counties in Texas.

    The interview airs Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. CST on NBC 5.

      

