Texas Closer to Stopping Squeeze on Kids' Lemonade Stands

House lawmakers in Texas have voted to protect the right of kids to run lemonade stands without fear of being shut down by police.

Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause's bill (HB234) passed 144-2 on Wednesday.

It still needs to move through the Senate before heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The measure comes after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two girls in 2015. The new Texas law would legalize temporary lemonade stands or other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on private property or public parks.

Clerk Pulls Out Machete on Would-Be Robber

A would-be robber armed with a knife had a surprise in store when an Alabama store clerk pulled out a machete in defense. The two's brief knife fight was caught on camera before the clerk runs out to damage the robber's car.



According to police, suspect Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He leaves the store and then comes back in as if to make a second purchase. Then, he pulled out a knife at the counter. What he didn't expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own. (Published 6 hours ago)

A similar bill was filed in Minnesota after a Minneapolis 13-year-old nearly had his hot dog stand shut down.

Lemonade stands are currently illegal in Texas because homemade drinks are banned due to health concerns.