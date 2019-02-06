Tennessee Lawmaker Proposes School Dress Code for Parents

A state lawmaker in Tennessee is proposing a new school dress code — for parents.

State representative Antonio Parkinson told the "Today" show he's heard enough "horror stories" about the way adults dress when they visit public schools in his state.

"People wearing next to nothing. People wearing shirts or tattoos with expletives. People coming onto a school campus and cursing the principal or the teacher out. These things happen regularly," Parkinson, a Democrat, told "Today."

Commercialappeal.com reported the law, which is in the early planning stages, would require school districts to forbid people from visiting campuses while drunk or high, or sexually suggestive clothing.

Dogs Are Sick, Dying After Eating Recalled Food: Owners

Just days after Hill's Pet Nutrition voluntarily recalled select canned dog food products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, more than a dozen dog owners have come forward on the company's Facebook page saying their dogs have either become sick or died after being fed the food. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019)

"I am not proposing a dress code. I am telling school districts to post their minimum expected conduct for all on campus to see," Parkinson tweeted.

"This is a good conversation we are having," Parkinson told "Today." "We’ve opened up a dialogue that may have hit some tender spots for some people, but it also may begin to help."