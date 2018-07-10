U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Raises $4M in 2nd Quarter: Report - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Raises $4M in 2nd Quarter: Report

U.S. Sen. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) brought in $6.7 million in the first quarter

By Rachel Cohrs - The Dallas Morning News

Published 56 minutes ago

    Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will report raising more than $4 million in the last three months, according to a Washington Examiner report on Tuesday.

    Cruz's Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso), has not yet announced his fundraising for last quarter. Quarterly reports are due on Sunday and aren't available yet for either candidate.

    In the first quarter of 2018, Cruz posted $3.2 million in donations, far less than O'Rourke's $6.7 million haul — the most raised in a single quarter by any Texan running for the U.S. Senate in at least three decades.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

