U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Raises $4M in 2nd Quarter: Report

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will report raising more than $4 million in the last three months, according to a Washington Examiner report on Tuesday.

Cruz's Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso), has not yet announced his fundraising for last quarter. Quarterly reports are due on Sunday and aren't available yet for either candidate.

In the first quarter of 2018, Cruz posted $3.2 million in donations, far less than O'Rourke's $6.7 million haul — the most raised in a single quarter by any Texan running for the U.S. Senate in at least three decades.

