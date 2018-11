A day before Election Day, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is holds a rally in Pearland, Texas, Nov. 5, 2018.

Cruz is facing challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) in the midterm election.

