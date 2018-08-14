Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke Woo Voters in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Lone Star Politics

Covering politics throughout the state of Texas

Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke Woo Voters in North Texas

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. / The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke Woo Voters in North Texas

    Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke brought their Senate campaigns to North Texas Tuesday, looking for support in a key battleground area that could determine the outcome of the November election.

    Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke brought their Senate campaigns to North Texas Tuesday, looking for support in a key battleground area that could determine the outcome of the November election.

    Cruz, the incumbent Republican, was at The Pantry in McKinney and Babe's Chicken House in Arlington, holding classic retail meet and greets, urging conservatives to support his re-election bid and stem the predicted blue wave that propel Democrats and his rival.

    O'Rourke was hosting big town hall meetings in Richardson and DeSoto, areas that offer him opportunities to woo persuadable voters, while mining the traditional Democratic base. His morning town hall in Richardson drew an estimated crowd of 2,500, with attendees spilling into overflow rooms.

    Read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

