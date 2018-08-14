Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke Woo Voters in North Texas

Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke brought their Senate campaigns to North Texas Tuesday, looking for support in a key battleground area that could determine the outcome of the November election. (Published 2 hours ago)

Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke brought their Senate campaigns to North Texas Tuesday, looking for support in a key battleground area that could determine the outcome of the November election.

Cruz, the incumbent Republican, was at The Pantry in McKinney and Babe's Chicken House in Arlington, holding classic retail meet and greets, urging conservatives to support his re-election bid and stem the predicted blue wave that propel Democrats and his rival.

O'Rourke was hosting big town hall meetings in Richardson and DeSoto, areas that offer him opportunities to woo persuadable voters, while mining the traditional Democratic base. His morning town hall in Richardson drew an estimated crowd of 2,500, with attendees spilling into overflow rooms.

