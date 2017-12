A provision that would let families use tax-advantaged 529 accounts for home-schooling expenses was sliced from the sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws passed on Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017)

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz introduced the Student Opportunity Amendment to the tax bill, which called for the expansion of 529 education savings accounts.

These are savings accounts that are not taxed, and the money is used for educational expenses.

According to Cruz's office, besides home school expenses, qualified expenses for this account include tuition for public, private or religious schools. They also include tuition and fees for an online program, and educational therapies for students with disabilities.

The amendment also covered home schooling, but that was challenged by Democrats, and the provision was removed late last Tuesday night before the bill was approved by the Senate.

The amendment will still include tax free accounts for tuition.