Tarrant County Elections Administrator Fired After Two Weeks

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Nathan Neblett was terminated this week after just two weeks on the job.

Neblett was fired by the Tarrant County Elections Board on Tuesday, said Tarrant County Administrator G.K. Maenius. He started Jan. 2.

“It just wasn’t a good fit,” Maenius said.

Neblett did not immediately respond to a message on Facebook seeking comment.

He replaced Stephen Vickers who left last year.

Maenius said the county would make sure the elections department has the resources it needs to prepare for the March 6 primary.

"There's no smoking gun," said Tarrant County Republican Chairman Tim O'Hare. "Sometimes you hire somebody and you can see pretty early this isn't going to work. It was nothing more than that. I wish him the best."