Texas Democrats will hold their state convention this year in Fort Worth. It is the first time the state party's convention has been in Fort Worth since 2006.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, will chair the event, which runs from June 21-23.

"We are pro-growth, we are pro-family, we are pro-worker and we are going to be able to kick that message off here in Tarrant County," Veasey said Wednesday.

Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples is feeling good going in and says the level of enthusiasm to run is making a difference.

"The fact that the Texas Democratic Party has elected to bring the convention to Tarrant County speaks a lot about their understanding of why we need to turn Tarrant County blue," Peoples said.

She feels change is on the horizon. This year Tarrant County Democrats will run candidates in 48 of 87 public office, far more than in recent elections.

Republicans will run candidates in 82 of 87 races. But Peoples still feels good about the Democrats' progress.

"The biggest cry that we get from people is that when they go into the ballot box there are no Democrats to vote for. That is not going to happen this year," Peoples said.

State Republicans held their 2012 and 2014 conventions in Fort Worth. Tarrant County Republican Chairman Tim O'Hare tells NBC 5 he is taking nothing for granted, but expects the county to stay solidly red.