Tarrant County College Proposes $825 Million Bond, First in 25 Years - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County College Proposes $825 Million Bond, First in 25 Years

New bond not expected to raise TCC's property tax rate

Published 2 hours ago

    Voters in Tarrant County are considering a $825 million bond package for Tarrant County College -- the college's first bond proposal in 25 years.

    The bond proposal will benefit all six TCC campuses and includes improvements to either restore or build classrooms for various associate degrees and certifications; training centers for nurses and healthcare techs; training for careers in law enforcement, EMS and fire fighting; technology and computer science training; skill training in trades, culinary arts, hospitality and manufacturing.

    The college said the bond program, if approved, comes with no tax rate increase on TCC's property tax rate.

