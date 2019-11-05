Arlington ISD and Tarrant County College hope to use money to upgrade facilities and offer more classes. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

Voters in Tarrant County are considering a $825 million bond package for Tarrant County College -- the college's first bond proposal in 25 years.

The bond proposal will benefit all six TCC campuses and includes improvements to either restore or build classrooms for various associate degrees and certifications; training centers for nurses and healthcare techs; training for careers in law enforcement, EMS and fire fighting; technology and computer science training; skill training in trades, culinary arts, hospitality and manufacturing.

The college said the bond program, if approved, comes with no tax rate increase on TCC's property tax rate.