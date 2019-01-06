A spokesperson for TSA said that at DFW Airport 5.5 percent of the TSA workforce called out on Friday compared to 3.5 percent on a normal day. He said the difference is “not significant."

It was business as usual for Transportation Security Administration employees over the weekend at airports in North Texas, despite working without pay.

This comes after the TSA acknowledged that there's been an increase in the number of its employees calling off work during the partial government shutdown.

On Sunday, checkpoint wait times were not affected at DFW Airport.

A spokesperson at DFW Airport told NBC 5 that operations were not impacted and that the TSA security lines were running like a regular weekend.

At Dallas Love Field, officials said as far as they know they have had "no impacts."

Some travelers that NBC 5 spoke with arrived early for their flights on Sunday just in case there were any issues.

"I kind of came early knowing that there might be issues," said Claudio Silva, a traveler at DFW Airport.