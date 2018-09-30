Survivors of Sex Assault React to Kavanaugh News

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sept. 27, 2018, in Washington, DC.

When Christine Blasey Ford testified that United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school, Elizabeth Scrivner couldn't turn away.

"I watched almost every minute,” said Scrivner, a licensed professional counselor. "I have 20 years worth of stories from survivors."

Scrivner said the testimony wasn't about politics for her. She said she considers how sexual assault survivors may process Blasey Ford's outcry, Kavanaugh's plea of innocence and the emotionally charged debates about who to believe.

"I will have people call and tell me, re-tell me their stories," explained Scrivner. It's a rare client that does go to the police because they fear not being believed, not having proof and they fear being berated."

She said survivors can be triggered by many things: sounds, smells and also by constant news coverage.

"It was extremely emotionally exhausting for me. And as I reached out to people, I found that it was extremely exhausting for them as well," explained Scrivner.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network said calls to its Sexual Assault Hotline increased by 201 percent last week. Over the weekend, its website displayed a message that said its online chat was experiencing unprecedented wait times. It recommended people call its 24-hour hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

A sexual assault survivor and Southlake native Annie Kendzior said she's not surprised people are talking about assault more as the news cycle is dominated by sexual assault allegations.

"The more it's talked about, the more confident they become with sharing their stories," Kendzior said.

She said she hasn't felt triggered herself, but watched with interest as Blasey Ford shared decades old allegations.

In her own case, Kendzior said it took three years to report two peers raped her while she was a student at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2008. The attackers were not punished.

"I want to believe the survivor, being one. It's hard without evidence. I know first-hand in my case, there wasn't evidence," Kendzior said.

Kendzior has since worked to advocate for justice reforms in the military.

Scrivner said it takes leaders coming forward to share their stories about sexual assault.

Scrivner said she is a sexual abuse and assault survivor. While those close to her know her story, she said she had not disclosed her experience publicly until now.

"If I'm not honest and open, even though it's difficult, then I don't believe I can be as big of a help as I could be," Scrivner said.

She offers some advice this week. She said people should reach out to survivors they know and ask if they're OK. To survivors, she said remind yourself sexual abuse is wrong and verbalize it. She also reminds survivors that healing is a process.

"I have found a ton of healing and a lot of hope," Scrivner said. "It does not control my life."