A new poll out today shows the South’s approval rating of President Donald Trump and early projections of how they would vote in the Congressional midterm election.

The poll included residents from Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

One question showed how voters would fare if the midterm elections were held today. The question was "If the Nov. 2018 elections of U.S. Congress were held today in your district, would you vote for the Democratic party candidate, the Republican party candidate or would you not vote?"

Forty-one percent say they would vote Democratic. Forty-two percent say they would vote Republican. Fourteen-percent say they would not vote at all.

The president’s approval ratings were 48 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove.

Thirty-nine percent of people surveyed said they strongly disapprove of how the president is handling his job.

The survey by NBC News and Survey Monkey was conducted between March 12 through March 25.