Supreme Court Taking Up Sports Betting Case

In this Nov. 30, 2017, photo, betting slips are seen on a table at the Monmouth Park racetrack in West Long Branch, N.J. With banks of TVs tuned to all-sports stations and a spacious bar, the lounge a the racetrack is a sports gamblers’ paradise-in-waiting. All that’s standing in its way: A 25-year-old federal law that bars betting on sports in most states. The high court is weighing On Dec. 4, whether a federal law that prevents states from authorizing sports betting is constitutional. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, dozens of states could quickly make sports betting legal.

The billions spent on legal sports betting in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas. But the U.S. Supreme Court seemed prepared Monday to bust Nevada's monopoly.

Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey challenged a federal law that requites states to ban wagering on sporting events, though Nevada was grandfathered in when the law was passed in 1992, NBC News reported.

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act is unusual because it does not ban sports gambling nationwide as a matter of federal law. Instead the act says the states cannot permit it.

Ted Olson, a Washington lawyer representing New Jersey, told the court Monday that the law violates the Constitution's protection of state's rights. "Congress can regulate interstate commerce, but it can't make the states do the work of Congress," he said.

