Over 200 Major Companies Sign Supreme Court Brief in Favor of LGBTQ Workers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Over 200 Major Companies Sign Supreme Court Brief in Favor of LGBTQ Workers

The brief, filed by several LGBTQ-rights groups, argues that LGBTQ people deserve to share in the fruits of a free market economy

Published 2 hours ago

    Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on June 26, 2019.

    More than 200 large U.S. and international corporations signed an amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court on Tuesday arguing that excluding sexual orientation and gender identity from federal civil rights law “would undermine the nation’s business interests."

    The brief, filed by several LGBTQ-rights groups, argues that LGBTQ people deserve to share in the fruits of a free market economy, with "the opportunity to earn a living, excel in their professions, and provide for their families free from fear of unequal treatment," NBC News reported.

    Bayer, Bank of America, Best Buy, Domino’s, Facebook, GM, Google, Hilton, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Marriott, Macy’s, Morgan Stanley, Nike and Comcast-NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News. According to the Human Rights Campaign, one of the LGBTQ advocacy groups behind the brief, said it "has more corporate signers than any previous business brief in an LGBTQ nondiscrimination case."

    The brief comes before the high court hears arguments Oct. 8 in three cases involving LGBTQ workplace discrimination.

    Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
